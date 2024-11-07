‘Fastest-feeding’ black hole of the early universe found! But does it break the laws of physics?
Submit on Thursday, November 7th, 2024 05:11
The hungriest known black hole in the early universe has been found, thanks to teamwork between NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope and Chandra X-ray Observatory.
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 7th, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.