SpaceX launching 20 Starlink satellites early Nov. 7 on 2nd half of doubleheader
Submit on Thursday, November 7th, 2024 06:12
SpaceX plans to launch 20 Starlink internet satellites from California early Thursday morning (Nov. 7), just hours after lofting another batch from the East Coast.
