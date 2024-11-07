Satellite News

NASA’s X-59 ‘quiet’ supersonic jet test fires engine for 1st time

Submit on Thursday, November 7th, 2024 23:11

NASA’s revolutionary X-59 jet is steadily progressing toward its first flight test after completing a set of engine run tests at the storied Lockheed Martin Skunk Works facility in California.

