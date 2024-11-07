‘What’s Starlink?’ Trump talks Elon Musk, Starship and SpaceX in election night victory speech (video)
President-elect Donald Trump had high words of praise for Elon Musk and SpaceX during his election night victory speech, mentioning twice that he did not know what Starlink satellites were.
