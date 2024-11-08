‘God of chaos’ asteroid may be transformed by tremors and landslides during 2029 flyby of Earth, study finds
When the ‘God of chaos’ asteroid Apophis makes an ultraclose flyby of Earth in 2029, our planet’s gravity may trigger tremors and landslides that totally change the asteroid’s surface.
