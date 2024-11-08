Satellite News

Satellite News

Moon RACER: Intuitive Machines takes lunar rover out for debut drive

Submit on Friday, November 8th, 2024 03:11

Intuitive Machines’ lunar terrain vehicle (LTV) is not your grandfather’s moon buggy. The company’s Moon RACER, or Reusable Autonomous Crewed Exploration Rover, just made its public debut.

