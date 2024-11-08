Moon RACER: Intuitive Machines takes lunar rover out for debut drive
Intuitive Machines’ lunar terrain vehicle (LTV) is not your grandfather’s moon buggy. The company’s Moon RACER, or Reusable Autonomous Crewed Exploration Rover, just made its public debut.
