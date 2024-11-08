Saturn and the moon put on a celestial show Sunday night. Here’s how to see it
Friday, November 8th, 2024
Saturn gets close to the moon tonight, and some skywatchers in Florida, Central America and South America will see the ringed planet briefly disappear behind our lunar companion.
