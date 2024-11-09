Satellite News

China’s space agency brought the 1st lunar far side samples to Earth this year — here’s what’s next

Submit on Saturday, November 9th, 2024 20:11

China has opened up the first round of applications for researchers who wish to use some of the Chang’e 6 lunar far side samples for research.

