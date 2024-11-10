NASA’s Roman space telescope gets ready to stare at distant suns to find alien planets
The Roman Coronagraph Instrument on NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will enable scientists to detect the faint light from planets beyond our solar system.
