NASA’s Roman space telescope gets ready to stare at distant suns to find alien planets

Submit on Sunday, November 10th, 2024 18:11

The Roman Coronagraph Instrument on NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will enable scientists to detect the faint light from planets beyond our solar system.

