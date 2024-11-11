Satellite News

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching KoreaSat-6A satellite today on record-tying 23rd flight

Monday, November 11th, 2024

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch the KoreaSat-6A telecom satellite today (Nov. 11). It will be the 23rd flight for the rocket’s first stage, tying a company record.

