SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching KoreaSat-6A satellite today on record-tying 23rd flight
Submit on Monday, November 11th, 2024 20:11
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch the KoreaSat-6A telecom satellite today (Nov. 11). It will be the 23rd flight for the rocket’s first stage, tying a company record.
