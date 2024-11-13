NASA dealing with aging ISS and spacewalk hardware: ‘None of our spacesuits are spring chickens’
Submit on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024 21:11
Crew-8 commander Matthew Dominick says NASA is carefully making decisions for astronaut safety while the ISS deals with a leak, and spacesuit issues, related to aging hardware.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.