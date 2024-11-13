Galaxies get tangled up in ‘the queen’s hair’ in new Hubble Telescope image
The Hubble Space Telescope has captured two tangled galaxies, whose interactions have caused knots to form in the constellation Coma Berenice, or the “queen’s hair.”
