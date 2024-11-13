Trump appoints SpaceX’s Elon Musk to help head regulation-slashing ‘Department of Government Efficiency’
Submit on Wednesday, November 13th, 2024 11:11
President-elect Donald Trump has tapped Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the new Department of Government Efficiency, which aims to ‘dismantle government bureaucracy.’
