Blue Origin stacks huge New Glenn rocket ahead of 1st launch (photo)
Submit on Thursday, November 14th, 2024 20:11
Blue Origin showed off its New Glenn rocket after its two stages were mated in the company’s Florida facility. The new rocket could take off on its maiden flight as soon as November.
