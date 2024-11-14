SpaceX launching 24 Starlink satellites today on 2nd leg of spaceflight doubleheader
SpaceX plans to launch 24 of its Starlink internet satellites from Florida early this morning (Nov. 14), just five hours after another Starlink liftoff.
