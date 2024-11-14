Satellite News

SpaceX launching 24 Starlink satellites today on 2nd leg of spaceflight doubleheader

Submit on Thursday, November 14th, 2024 15:11

SpaceX plans to launch 24 of its Starlink internet satellites from Florida early this morning (Nov. 14), just five hours after another Starlink liftoff.

