Brilliant fireball explodes over North America as satellites capture flash from space (video)
Submit on Friday, November 15th, 2024 02:11
Cameras and NOAA weather satellites captured the moment when a meteor exploded into a brilliant fireball over the western U.S. and parts of western Canada.
