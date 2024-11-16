Satellite News

Next Blue Origin space tourism flight will launch ‘Space Gal’ Emily Calandrelli

Blue Origin has announced the six crewmembers for NS-28, its next suborbital space tourism mission. Among them are ‘Space Gal’ Emily Calandrelli and two repeat customers.

