Next Blue Origin space tourism flight will launch ‘Space Gal’ Emily Calandrelli
Blue Origin has announced the six crewmembers for NS-28, its next suborbital space tourism mission. Among them are ‘Space Gal’ Emily Calandrelli and two repeat customers.
