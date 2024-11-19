Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

How to watch SpaceX launch Flight 6 of its Starship megarocket today

Submit on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024 18:11

SpaceX is launching Starship on its 6th test flight, with another Super Heavy booster catch back at the rocket’s Starbase, Texas launch tower. Watch the action live on Space.com.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«