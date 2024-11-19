Satellite News

SpaceX’s epic Starship Super Heavy rocket catch looked just like the company imagined (side-by-side video)

Submit on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024 02:11

New video ahead of SpaceX next Starship launch shows footage of a rendering versus reality of the Super Heavy booster performing its landing burn before being caught by the launch tower’s “chopstick” arms.

