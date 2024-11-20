Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Geminid meteor shower begins tonight. Here’s what to expect from one of the best meteor showers of the year

Submit on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024 01:11

The annual Geminid meteor shower returns to the night sky on Nov. 19 ahead of its peak in mid-December. Here’s what you need to know.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»