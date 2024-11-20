‘Mind-blowing’ dark energy instrument results show Einstein was right about gravity — again
The first year of data from the 5,000 robotic eyes of DESI shows Einstein’s theory of general relativity is the right recipe for gravity despite the challenges of dark energy and dark matter.
