Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX Starship launches banana to space, skips giant rocket catch on 6th test flight (video, photos)

Submit on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024 06:11

SpaceX launched its Starship megarocket for the sixth time ever today (Nov. 19) but did not try to catch the vehicle’s Super Heavy first stage back at the pad.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»