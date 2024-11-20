SpaceX Starship launches banana to space, skips giant rocket catch on 6th test flight (video, photos)
Submit on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024 06:11
SpaceX launched its Starship megarocket for the sixth time ever today (Nov. 19) but did not try to catch the vehicle’s Super Heavy first stage back at the pad.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 20th, 2024 at 6:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.