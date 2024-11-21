Did NASA’s Perseverance rover find organics on Mars? These scientists aren’t so sure
Could Mars have once hosted life? NASA’s Perseverance rover has uncovered a tantalizing clue, but scientists remain divided on what it truly means for the search for extraterrestrial life.
