‘There are lots of mysteries in our backyard’: Revised solar system chemistry explains long-standing puzzles
Submit on Thursday, November 21st, 2024 01:11
Pluto and other large bodies in the Kuiper Belt are surprisingly rich in rock rather than ice. It may be because the early solar system consisted of much more carbon than previously thought, a new study suggests.
