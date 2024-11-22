Satellite News

Blue Origin crew, including history’s 100th woman to fly to space, lands safely

Submit on Friday, November 22nd, 2024 23:11

“The Space Gal” has become the 100th woman to fly into space. Emily Calandrelli lifted off as one of the six passengers aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard suborbital rocket today (Nov. 22).

