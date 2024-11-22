Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Flight suit worn on 1st all-private astronaut mission to ISS debuts on display

When Michael Lopez-Alegria commanded the first privately funded crewed mission to visit the International Space Station, he traded his NASA “blues” for a “Deep Space” and “Mesosphere” flight suit.

