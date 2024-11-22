Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Unusual black hole light bursts puzzle astronomers: ‘We are finding a lot of weird stuff’

Submit on Friday, November 22nd, 2024 21:11

Astronomers have stumbled upon a pair of massive black holes in a distant galaxy that are triggering unusual bursts of light that may be caused by the black hole duo disrupting a massive gas cloud — a phenomenon researchers say is the first of its kind to be detected.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, November 22nd, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»