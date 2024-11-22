Unusual black hole light bursts puzzle astronomers: ‘We are finding a lot of weird stuff’
Astronomers have stumbled upon a pair of massive black holes in a distant galaxy that are triggering unusual bursts of light that may be caused by the black hole duo disrupting a massive gas cloud — a phenomenon researchers say is the first of its kind to be detected.
