Firefly Aerospace completes Blue Ghost moon lander for January 2025 SpaceX launch

Submit on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024 01:11

Firefly Aerospace announced its Blue Ghost lunar lander has completed testing and will now be shipped to Florida ahead of its planned January 2025 launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

