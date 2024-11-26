Firefly Aerospace completes Blue Ghost moon lander for January 2025 SpaceX launch
Firefly Aerospace announced its Blue Ghost lunar lander has completed testing and will now be shipped to Florida ahead of its planned January 2025 launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
