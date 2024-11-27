ISS astronauts open hatch to Russian spacecraft after strange smell delays cargo delivery
Cargo is finally being unloaded from a docked Russian Progress spacecraft at the ISS. A delay occurred after astronauts reported an unexpected smell on Nov. 23.
