ISS astronauts open hatch to Russian spacecraft after strange smell delays cargo delivery

Submit on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024 02:11

Cargo is finally being unloaded from a docked Russian Progress spacecraft at the ISS. A delay occurred after astronauts reported an unexpected smell on Nov. 23.

