Take an intergalactic joy ride in new trailer for Pixar’s animated space odyssey ‘Elio’ (video)
Submit on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024 03:11
A new trailer has arrived for Disney/Pixar’s new animated sci-fi adventure, “Elio,” the story of a young boy who is mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader by intergalactic aliens.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, November 27th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.