Goodnight moon! Astronomers snap photo of Earth’s departing mini-moon
Submit on Thursday, November 28th, 2024 01:11
Astronomers used the Two-meter Twin Telescope to catch a “see-you-soon” image of the asteroid 2024 PT5 as it ended its stint as Earth’s second moon on Monday (Nov. 25).
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 28th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.