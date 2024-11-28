Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

Goodnight moon! Astronomers snap photo of Earth’s departing mini-moon

Astronomers used the Two-meter Twin Telescope to catch a “see-you-soon” image of the asteroid 2024 PT5 as it ended its stint as Earth’s second moon on Monday (Nov. 25).

