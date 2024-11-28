Stargaze for less — lowest price in six months on these Celestron binoculars at Amazon this Black Friday
Submit on Thursday, November 28th, 2024 02:11
Want stunning views of the cosmos without a telescope? Celestron SkyMaster Pro 20×80 binoculars are only $210 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale.
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 28th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.