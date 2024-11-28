NASA’s Europa Clipper probe deploys 1st science instruments en route to Jupiter
NASA’s Europa Clipper mission has successfully deployed its magnetometer’s boom and several antennas for its radar instrument as it continues on its journey toward Jupiter’s ice-covered moon.
