The fastest-moving stars in the galaxy may be piloted by intelligent aliens, new paper suggests
Submit on Thursday, November 28th, 2024 22:11
To explore the galaxy and hunt for resources, intelligent aliens might need to turn their home stars into natural spaceships, a new paper suggests. A few known star systems might fit the bill.
This entry was posted on Thursday, November 28th, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.