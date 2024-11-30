NASA’s next-gen Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope gets its powerful eye (photos)
Submit on Saturday, November 30th, 2024 18:11
The optics for NASA’s Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope have been delivered, marking a big milestone in the assembly of the powerful next-generation observatory.
This entry was posted on Saturday, November 30th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.