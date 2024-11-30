Private Japanese moon lander arrives in Florida ahead of January SpaceX launch (photos)
Submit on Saturday, November 30th, 2024 23:11
The “Resilience” Mission 2 lander, built by Japanese company ispace, has arrived in Florida ahead of its planned January launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
