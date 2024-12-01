I’m a pro astronomer and have been skywatching for over 25 years. These are the best Black Friday telescope deals I’ve seen so far
I’ve tried and tested many telescopes over the years to ensure you’re choosing the right kit for you. These top five Black Friday weekend steals offer superb views of planets, galaxies, nebulas and stars.
