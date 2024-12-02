My go-to telescope for high-definition views of the solar system is this Sky-Watcher refractor with nearly $500 off this Cyber Monday
This Black Friday weekend, the Sky-Watcher EvoStar 120 APO Doublet Refractor is 20% off and is a must-buy if you are a seasoned skywatcher or looking for an upgrade on your current instrument.
