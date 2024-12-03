Fruit flies in space! Chinese astronauts show off experiment on Tiangong space station (video)
China’s Shenzhou 19 astronauts have some winged companions to oversee aboard the country’s Tiangong space station — fruit flies, which arrived on a cargo ship on Nov. 15.
