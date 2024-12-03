Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SETI tracks distorted signals from distant pulsars with data from destroyed Arecibo Observatory

Submit on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 02:11

Years after the collapse of the Arecebo telescope data from the radio observatory has helped SETI scientists probe the characteristics of pulsars, cosmic lighthouses powered by dead stars.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»