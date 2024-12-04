Europe’s Proba-3 satellites will launch early Dec. 4 to create artificial eclipses in space. Watch the liftoff live
An Indian PSLV rocket will launch Europe’s Proba-3 precision formation-flying mission to orbit early Wednesday (Dec. 4), and you can watch the action live.
