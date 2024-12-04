Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Europe’s Proba-3 satellites will launch early Dec. 4 to create artificial eclipses in space. Watch the liftoff live

Submit on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024 05:11

An Indian PSLV rocket will launch Europe’s Proba-3 precision formation-flying mission to orbit early Wednesday (Dec. 4), and you can watch the action live.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»