Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Tiny asteroid detected hours before hitting Earth to become 4th ‘imminent impactor’ of 2024

Submit on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024 00:11

A tiny asteroid measuring some 27 inches (70 cm) wide was detected on a collision course with Earth above Siberia. It is expected to burn up harmlessly on the morning of Dec. 3, 2024.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»