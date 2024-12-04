Tiny asteroid detected hours before hitting Earth to become 4th ‘imminent impactor’ of 2024
A tiny asteroid measuring some 27 inches (70 cm) wide was detected on a collision course with Earth above Siberia. It is expected to burn up harmlessly on the morning of Dec. 3, 2024.
