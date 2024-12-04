Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Will the International Space Station’s 2031 death dive cause pollution problems?

Submit on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024 18:11

The International Space Station will be steered to a controlled destruction in Earth’s atmosphere in 2031, if all goes to plan. Should we be worried about the pollution this death dive will cause?

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 4th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»