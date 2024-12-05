Spiderweb protocluster is filled with baby galaxies, James Webb Space Telescope reveals (image)
Submit on Thursday, December 5th, 2024 04:11
Using the JWST astronomers have dived deeper into a cosmic spiderweb called the Spiderweb protocluster located 10 billion light-years away than ever before.
This entry was posted on Thursday, December 5th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.