Kennedy Space Center viewing gantry gaining rocket engine test sim in 2025
Submit on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 21:11
A countdown is underway at NASA’s Florida spaceport, ticking down until the public can experience a rocket engine test. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has announced The Gantry at LC-39.
This entry was posted on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 at 9:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.