See the moon cozy up to Saturn during ‘conjunction’ today
Submit on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 18:11
On Sunday (Dec. 8), the moon will pass near Saturn, sharing the same right ascension in an event known as a conjunction. Viewers can expect to see the moon near Saturn shortly after sunset.
This entry was posted on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.