Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

See the moon cozy up to Saturn during ‘conjunction’ today

Submit on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 18:11

On Sunday (Dec. 8), the moon will pass near Saturn, sharing the same right ascension in an event known as a conjunction. Viewers can expect to see the moon near Saturn shortly after sunset.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»