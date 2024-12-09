Satellite News

Are there hidden oceans inside the moons of Uranus? Their wobbles could tell us

Submit on Monday, December 9th, 2024 20:11

Studying how much the Uranian moons sway in orbit may reveal whether or not they have oceans inside of them. NASA is in the early stages of planning a mission to do just that.

