NASA tests high-tech software for future mission to search for life on Jupiter’s moon Europa
Submit on Tuesday, December 10th, 2024 23:11
NASA is developing autonomous software to recognize faults and hazards on worlds like Europa, and prevent or fix them without having to await commands from Earth.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, December 10th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.