Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

SpaceX rocket launch tops the Christmas tree at Vandenberg Space Force Base (photo)

Submit on Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 02:11

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminated the Christmas tree during the holiday lighting ceremony that coincided with a Starlink satellite launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Dec. 4.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 11th, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»