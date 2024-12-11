SpaceX rocket launch tops the Christmas tree at Vandenberg Space Force Base (photo)
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminated the Christmas tree during the holiday lighting ceremony that coincided with a Starlink satellite launch at Vandenberg Space Force Base on Dec. 4.
