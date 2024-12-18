Satellite News

Boeing Starliner astronauts will return to Earth in March 2025 after new NASA, SpaceX delay

Submit on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 18:11

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will stay in space an extra month, until March 2025, giving SpaceX more time to complete a new Crew Dragon capsule.

