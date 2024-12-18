Boeing Starliner astronauts will return to Earth in March 2025 after new NASA, SpaceX delay
Submit on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 18:11
NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will stay in space an extra month, until March 2025, giving SpaceX more time to complete a new Crew Dragon capsule.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, December 18th, 2024 at 6:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.